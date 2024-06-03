Jammu plunges into darkness after strong winds disrupt power supply

MeT Predicts light rain, thunder in next 24 hours

Jammu Tawi, June 03: Light rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday evening brought relief from the scorching heat in Jammu but also led to power outages in the most parts of the city, officials said. This too long black-out continued till this report was filed at 1.30 a.m. on the intervening night of 3rd June and 4th June and there was no sign of resumption of power as the phone lines of PDD were not answered. People were subjected to severe hardship due to sweating heat as most of them complained that there inverters have been exhausted after the over 10 hours outage.

Tree fall and wall collapse incidents were also reported in the city.

The gusty winds, followed by light rains, brought down the temperature, which had reached 42.7 degrees Celsius earlier in the day.

Efforts to restore the power supply and remove fallen trees from roads are going on, they said.

Two motorcyclists suffered minor injuries when a tree branch fell on in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city. Additionally, five vehicles were damaged in Shakti Nagar after a wall collapsed on them, officials said.

Lightning struck an area in Udhampur district, causing minor damage to a temple, while in the Gujjar Nagar area, a mobile tower atop a residential house collapsed. No casualty was reported in the two incidents, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jammu has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degree Celsius.

Udhampur has recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

Katra has recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius.

Reasi district has recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

Rajouri district has recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius.

Poonch district has recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius.

Amid forecast for partly cloudy weather with possibility of very light rain at a few places till June 4, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Meteorological Department official said that while partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/thunder at few places was likely in next 24 hours, partly to generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder was expected at many places from June 4-7. There is possibility of gusty winds at a few places during the time also, he said. “Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. Thereafter from June 10-13, weather is likely to be “generally dry”. The MeT office also advised farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5-6.