Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa returns to television after 10 years in an anticipated romantic drama

Experienced actor, producer and TV host Fahad Mustafa is all set to enthral audiences with his acting skills once more after being away from the televsion screen for a decade. Mustafa, who is widely respected in the Pakistani entertainment industry for his versatile performances over the years, will be seen headlining an anticipated romantic drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' alongside rising star Hania Aamir.

While no release date has been announced yet for the drama, its short promotional video launched by ARY Digital has already created a lot of buzz among fans. The gripping promo hints at an intense love story between Mustafa and Aamir's characters with many ups and downs in store. It remains to be seen how their complicated relationship evolves throughout the drama.

Mustafa, known for highly successful shows and films like ‘Na Maloom Afraad' and ‘Actor In Law', had been primarily focusing on hosting and production work in the last 10 years. His last drama as an actor was titled ‘Maye Ri' which impressed audiences and critics alike with its unique theme. However, the actor is now excited to return to his roots of acting considering the massive response the promo of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' has already garnered.

With his charismatic screen presence and talent for diverse roles, Mustafa will undoubtedly light up the screens once more through his much-awaited performance in the romantic drama alongside the rising star Aamir. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see the fresh on-screen pairing and their compelling chemistry in what promises to be the biggest love story of the year on Pakistani television.