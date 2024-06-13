back to top
Pakistan’s World Cup Hopes Hinge on Florida Weather as Lauderhill Braces for Heavy Rainfall

Pakistan's Hopes Hang in Balance Due to Looming Storm Threat in Lauderhill

Pakistan have had a mixed start to their T20 Cup campaign so far, suffering an upset loss to USA before bouncing back with wins over India and Canada. However, their qualification hopes for the super 8 stage could come down to the conditions in Lauderhill, Florida over the next few crucial days.

Lauderhill is scheduled to host three important Group A matches – USA vs Ireland on June 14th, India vs Canada on June 15th and the do-or-die clash between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16th. But an intense weather system pounding southern Florida threatens to disrupt proceedings with heavy rainfall and potential abandonments.

The city of Lauderhill and surrounding regions have already seen significant flooding in recent times due to the torrential downpours. On June 13th, Florida's Governor even declared a state of emergency across several counties as flash flooding wreaked havoc. Forecasts indicate the unsettled weather will persist through till the weekend, leaving a big question mark over all three fixtures.

If Ireland's game against USA gets washed out, it would effectively hand the Americans a qualifying spot due to their superior net run-rate over Pakistan currently. Similarly, a no-result between Pakistan and Ireland could see USA progress with just one point earned.

With so much at stake and their aspirations hanging in the balance, Pakistan will be keeping a close eye on the elements as one of world 's unpredictable variables threatens to decide their World Cup fate. The Green shirts can only hope dry conditions prevail to allow their qualification destiny to be resolved on the field of play.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

