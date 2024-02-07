Renowned authors M. T. Vasudevan Nair and Vinod Kumar Shukla will be honored with the ‘Aakashdeep,’ the lifetime achievement award

Jammu Tawi: Esteemed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and celebrated Malayalam author-filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair will be honored for their exceptional contributions to literature, culture, and society with the highest honor ‘Aakashdeep' established by leading Hindi News group Amar Ujala.

Yashwant Vyas, Group Advisor to Amar Ujala and coordinator of Shabd Samman, stated that the Amar Ujala Foundation celebrates the power of Indian languages and their collective dream. The ‘Aakashdeep' Award, the highest honor in this category, includes a cash prize of five lakh rupees, a certificate of commendation, and a symbolic Ganga statue.

The ‘Aakashdeep' Award, previously bestowed upon luminaries in Kannada (Girish Karnad), Marathi (Bhalchandra Nemade), Bengali (Shankh Ghosh), and Oriya (Pratibha Ray), has chosen Malayalam as the language of honor for the current year. Past recipients include distinguished figures in Hindi language such as Namvar Singh, Gyanranjan, Vishwanath Tripathi, and Shekhar Joshi.

Vinod Kumar Shukla:

Vinod Kumar Shukla, born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon, is a luminary in Hindi literature. His unparalleled insights and literary prowess have made a lasting impression on the literary landscape. Shukla's journey in the realm of Hindi literature has been marked by a unique blend of creativity and thought-provoking narratives, earning him admiration and respect. His works, characterized by a distinctive style, have become an integral part of the literary heritage.

T. Vasudevan Nair: T. Vasudevan Nair, born on August 9, 1933, in Kerala, is a multifaceted personality known for his profound impact on modern Malayalam art and literature. As an acclaimed author and filmmaker, Nair has contributed significantly to shaping the cultural narrative of Kerala. His literary works and cinematic creations reflect a deep understanding of human emotions and societal intricacies. Nair's storytelling transcends boundaries, captivating audiences with its universality and timeless appeal.

Kumar Ambuj, Manoj Rupda, Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit, Chinmayi Tripathi, and Malini Gautam have been awarded the Best Literary Work of the year 2022.

In addition to individual awards, the Shabd Samman Amar Ujala-23 are announced for the Best Literary Works of the Year. Kumar Ambuj's poetry collection ‘Upasheershak' , Manoj Rupada's story collection ‘Dahan' and Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit's ‘Sundar Ke Swapna' in the non-fiction category receive recognition as the best literary works of the year. The first book ‘Thaap' category acknowledges Chinmayi Tripathi's work ‘Apni Kahi,' and Malini Gautam is awarded the Bhasha Bandhu Award for the Hindi translation of Gujarati Dalit poetry.

A distinguished panel of judges, including renowned poet Naresh Saxena, acclaimed novelist Chitra Mudgal, distinguished author Shaji Zaman, celebrated writer Alok Bhalla, and esteemed poet Ashtabhuj Shukla, has critically evaluated these works.

The Amar Ujala Shabd Samman ceremony, where these awards will be presented, is scheduled to take place soon.

Quotes from the Akashdeep Awardees:

“We gather experiences like children collecting beautiful pebbles in their pockets. This is how, over time, experiences come alive in writing.” M. T. Vasudevan Nair

“I don't think in words; I think in images. Writing is an unfinished task, and I consider it a responsibility.” Vinod Kumar Shukla.