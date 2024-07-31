back to top
    Remembering Roberto Linguanotto – The genius behind tiramisu who left a sweet culinary legacy

    Tiramisu Creator Passes Away After Leaving A Sweet Legacy

    The of pastry baking lost a legend with the passing of Roberto Linguanotto, the man credited with inventing one of the most beloved desserts – tiramisu. Fondly referred to as the “Father of Tiramisu”, Linguanotto breathed his last at 81 years of age after battling a prolonged illness.

    While the exact origins of tiramisu continue to be debated, it is widely acknowledged that Linguanotto, along with colleague Alba Campeol, first introduced the now world-famous dessert at their Le Beccherie restaurant in Treviso, Italy in the 1970s. Legend has it that the inspiration struck when Linguanotto was experimenting with ingredients for ice cream and accidentally crafted the lush mascarpone-egg mixture that forms the base of tiramisu. Realizing its potential, he and Campeol began experimenting further, enhancing the mixture with coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a dusting of cocoa powder.

    Since its debut over 50 years ago, tiramisu has taken the world by storm. The sweet yet sophisticated blend of flavors and textures offers the perfect balance of indulgence and sophistication. Translating to “pick me up” in Italian, a single bite is all it takes to understand why tiramisu is revered as a symbol of Italian cuisine globally. While numerous chefs have put their spin on the classic recipe over the years, Linguanotto's original version remains a benchmark for pastry excellence.

    Through tiramisu, Linguanotto has brought unparalleled joy to millions worldwide. His passion for culinary innovation and mastery of ingredients will continue to inspire aspiring bakers for generations to come. Even after passing, Linguanotto leaves behind a sweet legacy through what is undeniably one of the most beloved desserts in the world. He will be fondly remembered for his contribution to elevating the world of pastry baking.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

