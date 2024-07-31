back to top
Search
    BusinessAdani Energy Raises Over $1 Billion in Private Share Placement
    Business

    Adani Energy Raises Over $1 Billion in Private Share Placement

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Adani Energy Raises Over $1 Billion Through Private Placement

    In a major development for the energy sector, Adani Energy has raised more than $1 billion through a private placement of shares. The company issued new equity shares to qualified institutional investors to raise a total of $1 billion or over Rs 8,300 crore.

    The private placement, also known as Qualified Institutional Placement or QIP, saw huge demand from both domestic and global investors. The issue was oversubscribed 3 times, with investors seeking shares worth around Rs 26,000 crore. This reflects strong confidence in Adani Energy's and future potential.

    Adani Energy was able to close the share sale at Rs 1135 per share against the issue price of Rs 976, representing a solid gain for the company. Key backers of the capital raise included prominent funds such as GQG, QIP and ADIA. In addition, major Indian financial firms like Bandhan MF, Nomura and Infoline also participated.

    The QIP highlights Adani Energy's solid financial position and ambitious expansion plans. The fresh funds will help strengthen the company's balance sheet as it works to scale up operations across renewable energy, power transmission and distribution. With strong tailwinds behind the industry, Adani Energy is well placed to deliver sustainable growth and energy access.

    The share offering is a milestone for both the company and India's energy landscape. It signifies growing optimism about the sector's long term outlook. Analysts will watch closely to see how Adani Energy utilizes these resources to fuel its next phase of development.

    Previous article
    Congress moves Speaker again to bar rebel MLA Kiran Choudhry from voting in Rajya Sabha elections
    Next article
    Remembering Roberto Linguanotto – The genius behind tiramisu who left a sweet culinary legacy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    A leading artificial intelligence startup has closed a substantial...

    Security powerhouse Wiz turns down $23 Billion acquisition offer from Google to focus on 1 Billion in annual recurring revenue milestone

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a surprising turn of events, leading cloud security...

    Google intensifies fight against homegrown MapMyIndia, Ola Maps for India digital map control

    Northlines Northlines -
    Google steps up battle against homegrown mapping rivals in...

    How Sovereign Gold Bond Returns May be Impacted by Recent Customs Duty Cut on Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    The recent reduction in gold import duty from 15%...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remembering Roberto Linguanotto – The genius behind tiramisu who left a...

    Congress moves Speaker again to bar rebel MLA Kiran Choudhry from...

    Over 7,700 Trained Graduate Teachers receive appointment letters in Haryana