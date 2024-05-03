Regional parties dividing people on caste, religion: Azad

Srinagar May 2: Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, slammed the regional parties for their divisive tactics based on caste, religion & region during road shows in Poonch and Mandi areas today.

Azad expressed concern over the increasing number of Congress members departing the party, fearing a significant depletion in its ranks even before the Lok Sabha results are announced. He said, “I'm saddened to see Kashmir-based regional parties dividing our people based on caste and region. This damages our social fabric and unity. How can an MP elected from these parties do justice to all communities if they seek votes from one and ignore the other? This is dangerous.”

He reiterated the core agenda of the DPAP, emphasizing its unwavering focus on development, progress, and unity. He emphasized that the party is dedicated to addressing public issues in Parliament without discrimination against any community. “As MP and Leader of Opposition, I advocated for all citizens, irrespective of their religious or cultural background,” Azad stated. “Whether it's Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians, we stand firm against discrimination of any form.” He further said, We believe in a society where every individual's rights and dignity are respected. Our commitment remains steadfast in championing the cause of unity, progress, and inclusive development for all.”

Azad pointed to the establishment of colleges, schools, hospitals, and roads as key achievements, emphasizing the imperative to continue such initiatives. “As Chief Minister, our govt prioritized development projects across Jammu and Kashmir without any form of discrimination,” he remarked. The creation of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure exemplifies our unwavering dedication to fostering progress and prosperity.”

Azad stressed the importance of sustaining and expanding these efforts to uplift all regions and communities within Jammu and Kashmir. Our singular agenda remains resolute: to propel the region towards comprehensive development,” Azad affirmed. We are dedicated to advancing initiatives that improve the lives of all residents, regardless of their backgrounds. On the recent departure of several leaders from the Congress party, Azad voiced apprehension about the potential depletion of the party's ranks even before the announcement of results. Azad attributed the exodus to disillusionment with what he described as a pattern of appeasement and ineffective leadership.

“It's concerning to witness leaders leaving the party in droves, disillusioned by what they perceive as a culture of appeasement and leadership failures,” he said. Misleading leaders with inaccurate feedback is counterproductive, and a loyal leader would never deceive the high command. If the high command fails to heed or act upon constructive advice, it's preferable to step down rather than endure humiliation.”

Azad appealed the public, urging them to support his Lok sabha candidate, Adv. Saleem Parray, in the upcoming election. Describing Parray as a beacon of honesty, youthfulness, and unwavering dedication, he expressed confidence in Parray's ability to represent the people effectively in Parliament.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Adv. Saleem Parray as a candidate who embodies integrity, youthfulness, and a steadfast commitment to public service,” Azad declared.

“I assure you that he will advocate for your concerns in Parliament with the same fervor and diligence that he has demonstrated in the past.” Among others who were present on the occasion were Gen Secretary R.S Chib, Riyaz Naz Secretary and others.