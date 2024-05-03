Omar, Fayaz file nomination papers for Baramulla seat

Srinagar, May 2: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate Mohammad Fayaz Mir on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by NC's treasurer Shammi Oberoi and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee G N Monga, Abdullah filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

PDP candidate Mir also filed his nomination papers for the constituency, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections.

A multi-cornered contest is on the cards in the constituency with People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, joining the fray.

The total number of candidates in the north Kashmir constituency has now risen to 12.

The last date for filing nominations for the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.