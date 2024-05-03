back to top
Omar, Fayaz file nomination papers for Baramulla seat

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 2: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate Mohammad Fayaz Mir on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in and .

Accompanied by NC's treasurer Shammi Oberoi and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee G N Monga, Abdullah filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

PDP candidate Mir also filed his nomination papers for the constituency, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections.

A multi-cornered contest is on the cards in the constituency with People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, joining the fray.

The total number of candidates in the north Kashmir constituency has now risen to 12.

The last date for filing nominations for the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

BJP crossing 400 seats in LS Polls will be dangerous for constitution: Omar
Regional parties dividing people on caste, religion: Azad
