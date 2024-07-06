Record Number of MPs with Punjab Roots Elected to UK Parliament

A record-breaking number of 12 MPs with familial ties to Punjab have been elected to the UK Parliament, displaying the significant role Punjabis continue to play in British politics.

Some of the key MPs include Preet Kaur Gill, who has been re-elected for a third term in Birmingham Edgbaston. Gill's family hails from Jalandhar and her father served as the longest-president of a prominent gurdwara in the UK. Also re-elected is Seema Malhotra, who represents the constituency of Feltham and Heston. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi secured another term representing Slough. Both Malhotra and Dhesi's families also originate from Jalandhar.

In addition to the three veteran MPs, new faces include Satvir Kaur of Southampton, Harpreet Kaur Uppal of Huddersfield, and Sonia Kumar of Dudley. Warinder Juss won in Wolverhampton West, Jas Atwal in Ilford South, Jeevun Sandher in Loughborough, Kirith Ahluwalia in Bolton North East, and Gurinder Singh Josan in Smethwick. While most belong to the opposition Labour Party, Gagan Mohindra from South West Herts is a member of the ruling Conservative Party.

This surge in representation is a historic high, with the count of Punjabi-origin MPs doubling from five in the previous election to 12 this cycle. It underscores the deep communal roots many British-Punjabis have maintained, while simultaneously ascending to prominent leadership positions. The diversity of constituencies represented demonstrates how ideas of public service and community empowerment continue to resonate across class and regional demographics amongst those linking back to the Punjab.

Moving forward, influential figures like Preet Kaur Gill who are on track for cabinet roles could act as inspirations for even greater participation in the democratic process. As citizens of both countries, these MPs echo the interwoven nature of Punjabi identity on both sides of the globe. Their success pays tribute to the contributions that generations of Punjabi immigrants and their descendants have made to help shape modern Britain.