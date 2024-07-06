back to top
Search
    InternationalRecord Number of MPs with Punjab Roots Elected to UK Parliament
    InternationalLatest NewsPunjab

    Record Number of MPs with Punjab Roots Elected to UK Parliament

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A record-breaking number of 12 MPs with familial ties to have been elected to the UK Parliament, displaying the significant role Punjabis continue to play in British .

    Some of the key MPs include Preet Kaur Gill, who has been re-elected for a third term in Birmingham Edgbaston. Gill's family hails from Jalandhar and her father served as the longest-president of a prominent gurdwara in the UK. Also re-elected is Seema Malhotra, who represents the constituency of Feltham and Heston. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi secured another term representing Slough. Both Malhotra and Dhesi's families also originate from Jalandhar.

    In addition to the three veteran MPs, new faces include Satvir Kaur of Southampton, Harpreet Kaur Uppal of Huddersfield, and Sonia Kumar of Dudley. Warinder Juss won in Wolverhampton West, Jas Atwal in Ilford South, Jeevun Sandher in Loughborough, Kirith Ahluwalia in Bolton North East, and Gurinder Singh Josan in Smethwick. While most belong to the opposition Labour Party, Gagan Mohindra from South West Herts is a member of the ruling Conservative Party.

    This surge in representation is a historic high, with the count of Punjabi-origin MPs doubling from five in the previous election to 12 this cycle. It underscores the deep communal roots many British-Punjabis have maintained, while simultaneously ascending to prominent leadership positions. The diversity of constituencies represented demonstrates how ideas of public service and community empowerment continue to resonate across class and regional demographics amongst those linking back to the Punjab.

    Moving forward, influential figures like Preet Kaur Gill who are on track for cabinet roles could act as inspirations for even greater participation in the democratic process. As citizens of both countries, these MPs echo the interwoven nature of Punjabi identity on both sides of the globe. Their success pays tribute to the contributions that generations of Punjabi immigrants and their descendants have made to help shape modern Britain.

    Previous article
    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary

    Northlines Northlines -
    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh has condemned the...

    Chunni Lal Bhagat backs son Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar West by-election

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a significant development ahead of the Jalandhar West...

    Reformist Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s Presidential Runoff Election, Besting Hard-Liner Jalili

    Northlines Northlines -
    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 6: Reformist candidate Masoud...

    NEET UG Counselling Deferred Until Further Notice

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 6: The National Eligibility cum Entrance...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary

    Chunni Lal Bhagat backs son Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar West by-election

    Reformist Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s Presidential Runoff Election, Besting Hard-Liner Jalili