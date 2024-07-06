back to top
    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary
    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh has condemned the violent attack on Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar. However, in a social media post, the MP also said that Mr. Thapar should have shown more sensitivity in his way of commemorating the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

    In his tweet, the MP stated that while any form of violence is unacceptable, celebrating the storming of the Golden Temple complex in 1984 and distributing ladoos (Indian sweets) on that date risks hurting Sikh sentiments. He also noted that last year, Mr. Thapar had made disrespectful remarks about floods in when the state was struggling with the natural disaster.

    Vikramjit Singh called for restraint to avoid worsening communal tensions and added that the government must take firm action against anyone who stirs hatred among religious groups. Tolerance and social harmony are of utmost importance, he stressed.

    The incident took place on Friday when three unidentified men attacked Mr. Thapar with swords outside a charitable medical trust in Ludhiana. CCTV footage shows the assailants striking the Shiv Sena leader while he was on a scooter before fleeing with the vehicle. Two suspects were later arrested. The attack is still being investigated by local authorities.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

