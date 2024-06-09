back to top
JammuReasi Bus Crash Kills 10, Terror Attack Leaves Pilgrims Devastated
Reasi Bus Crash Kills 10, Terror Attack Leaves Pilgrims Devastated

REASI, June 9: A bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in   and 's Reasi district on Sunday after terrorists opened fire, officials said.

10 people dead as a bus rolls down a gorge in  Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi, confirms DC Reasi Vishesh Mahajan.
The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, the officials said citing initial reports.A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said. Further details are awaited.

