LG Manoj Sinha Strongly Condemns Terror Attack on Civilian Bus in Reasi
LG Manoj Sinha Strongly Condemns Terror Attack on Civilian Bus in Reasi

By: Northlines

Date:

Lieutenant Governor of and , Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a civilian bus in Reasi district that claimed two innocent lives yesterday. Taking to Twitter, the LG expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

He termed the incident a “cowardly terror attack” and said such violent acts would not be tolerated. Sinha revealed that security forces and the J&K police have launched joint operations to apprehend those behind the heinous . The Prime Minister has also been updated about the situation by the LG.

According to Sinha, PM Narendra Modi has directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. He has asked the LG to closely monitor developments. The attackers seemingly aimed to spread fear, but such attempts will be defeated, stated the LG resolutely.

Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be dealt with severely, added Sinha. No effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, security across the Union Territory has been beefed up as a precautionary measure. Investigations are underway to ascertain the full details and motive of the attack.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

