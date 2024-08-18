Reality Contrary To Claim

It is a bit astonishing that despite things going out of control in Jammu and Kashmir as far as terrorism is concerned especially in the Jammu region which conventionally was peaceful even during the peak of insurgency in 1990s the people sitting at helm are brazenly patting their backs claiming that they have established peace as never before. This narrative is far from the reality if one looks at the figures of terror attacks and encounters in the last few months as also the loss of life and property. The reality on ground is that the situation has gone worse although the statements of those in power corridors are telling things which are far from reality.

The bitter truth is that the government has failed on many counts especially in containing infiltration along IB and LoC leading to surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region and forcing the helmsmen to ensure presence of thousands of additional troops to contain the threat of violence at the hands of terrorists who supposedly have spread themselves into the vast forests of the region giving a tough time to security forces personnel.

Another factor exposing the claims of government about peace in the region is that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been forced to establish 19 specialized counter-terror units across the eight districts of the Jammu province confirming that all is not well in J&K and the things may further see the dip as the CEC Rajiv Kumar has announced Assembly poll schedule, according to which the UT will have three-phase polling on September 18, 25 and October 1 before going for counting on October 4.

Reportedly, the aforesaid specialized units will be headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), who will be stationed permanently in their designated district and their onus will be to carry out counter-terrorism operations while simultaneously handling routine law and order matters. These districts include Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch with focus on the Pir Panjal region and the Chenab Valley as these regions have seen a rise in terror incidents in recent months.

There is no doubt in the fact that Union Government has taken many steps to contain terrorism in J&K but claim about peace restoration and normalcy made by some of its constituents is not fully justified because if peace has prevailed at some places things have gone haywire at many other places with terrorism knocking the doors and fear psychosis gripping residents like it used to grip people in Valley in those times when terrorism was at peak.