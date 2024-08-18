GIVE PEACE A CHANCE: THE ULTIMATE IMPERATIVE

As wars escalate, the peace becomes ever more elusive. The memory of numerous wars in the past urge us to reject the cycle of violence and hatred

Rajdeep Pathak

Hiroshima and Nagasaki, both bombed in August 1945, should have been the ultimate wake-up call for the global community. Between 150,000 and 246,000 people, mostly civilians, were killed in these two attacks. This dark chapter of history should have taught us the importance of peace, the consequences of war, and the need to abandon violence. However, as we look around the world today, it is clear that the lessons from Hiroshima have not been internalized by everyone. Ongoing conflicts, genocides, and the development of deadlier weapons point to a world that still grapples with the same issues of violence, cruelty, and disregard for human life.

In recent years, the world has witnessed violence in regions such as Gaza, Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Congo, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Bangladesh. The recurring bloodshed underscores a disturbing pattern: political, ethnic, and religious tensions continue to ignite conflicts that tear societies apart. The situation in Gaza is a prime example, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seemingly unending, causing immense suffering to civilians. In Cambodia, the haunting memories of the Khmer Rouge regime, which resulted in the deaths of nearly a quarter of the population, still resonate, revealing the extreme brutality that ideological fanaticism can unleash.

Bosnia's genocide during the Yugoslav Wars and Rwanda's massacre of nearly a million people highlight what happens when ethnic hatred spirals out of control. In the Congo, conflict over natural resources fuels ongoing violence, displacing and killing countless individuals. The Middle East remains another flashpoint, where wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have led to enormous loss of life and the displacement of millions, creating a refugee crisis that stretches across the globe. These wars are not only killing people but are also tearing apart communities and families, leaving generations scarred by the horrors of war.

One can hardly overlook the harrowing effects these conflicts have on innocent civilians, particularly women and children. Women are frequently subjected to rape, torture, and trafficking in conflict zones. Children grow up surrounded by violence, with limited access to education, food, clean water, and healthcare. Infrastructure, when destroyed, further hampers humanitarian aid efforts, worsening the already dire situations in these regions.

In 1946, shortly after the bombing of Hiroshima, Mahatma Gandhi expressed his condemnation of the use of atomic weapons. Writing in *Harijan*, he called the bomb “the most diabolical use of science” and reaffirmed his belief in nonviolence. To Gandhi, the atomic bomb symbolized not just the destruction of a city, but a moral failure of humankind. His words continue to hold relevance today, as he pointed out that violence cannot be countered with more violence. Nonviolence, he argued, was the only viable path to peace, the only thing that the bomb could not destroy. Without adopting nonviolence, he warned, humanity would be on a path to suicide.

This warning feels more relevant than ever in today's world. As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict persists, the ongoing violence in Gaza illustrates the dangerous cycle of hatred that seems unbreakable. Yet, despite the escalating nature of conflicts worldwide, the pursuit of peace remains essential. Achieving peace may seem like a distant goal, but it is one that is necessary for the survival of humanity. The horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki must serve as constant reminders of the devastating potential of human conflict and the urgency of finding peaceful solutions to disputes.

But what does it mean to pursue peace in today's world? For one, it requires a commitment to diplomatic efforts that address the underlying causes of conflict. Governments and international organizations must work together to create spaces for dialogue and negotiation. International institutions, like the United Nations, have a crucial role to play, but they must go beyond making declarations in air-conditioned conference rooms. Real change comes from action, from a genuine investment in conflict resolution, and from efforts on the ground to build peace.

Education and awareness are key components in fostering a culture of peace. Civil society organizations and grassroots movements must be at the forefront, advocating for nonviolence and holding governments accountable. The power of collective action has been proven time and time again, and nonviolent movements have the potential to bring about meaningful change in ways that violence never can.

As we reflect on the 79th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, we must renew our collective commitment to peace. The world cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. And yet, with conflicts continuing to rise, it is clear that humanity has not fully grasped the lessons of history.

We must strive tirelessly to address the root causes of violence, promote dialogue, and work for the betterment of all people.

The pursuit of peace is not an easy journey, but it is a necessary one. It requires the efforts of individuals, communities, and nations alike. As Mahatma Gandhi warned, “Unless now the world adopts nonviolence, it will spell certain suicide for mankind.” The time to act is now, before we find ourselves repeating the tragedies of the past once more.

(The writer is programme executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti; views expressed are personal)