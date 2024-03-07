Real Madrid secures quarter-final spot with drawn match, while Manchester City advances with a straightforward victory in the Champions League.

Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate; Manchester City defeated FC Copenhagen 6-2 over two legs

Real Madrid withstood an onslaught from RB Leipzig to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie that sent them through to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig were arguably the better side and missed several gilt-edged chances. But Real Madrid increased the tempo in the second half and ultimately did enough to seal their place in the last eight.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, Real took the lead thanks to a Vinicius Jr strike from a counter attack in the 65th minute. But Leipzig's Willi Orban levelled the score three minutes later with a header to set up a tense final few minutes that included a strike that hit the crossbar by Dani Olmo.