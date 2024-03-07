Nikki Haley concedes as Donald Trump and Joe Biden secure significant victories in primaries.

The former UN Ambassador stops short of endorsing her Republican rival and former boss. Of the 15 States that went to the polls on Super Tuesday, she manages to win only in Vermont

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won majorly on ‘Super Tuesday' , the largest day of nominating contests for the Presidency, emerging well ahead of former UN Ambassador and Trump Cabinet member Nikki Haley, who bowed out of the race, but did not endorse her Republican rival and former boss.

On the Democrat side, U.S. President Joe Biden swept all 15 voting States (tying for first place in American Samoa), making it all but certain that the U.S. would see a Biden-Trump showdown in the November general elections. Mr. Biden had 1,497 of 1,968 delegates needed to win the nomination. He has faced mostly nominal opposition in some States from self-help author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Congressman from Minnesota, Dean Phillips.