IndiaToday's Stories

Ready to go to jail 100 times to save my country: Kejriwal

Jalandhar, May 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has to surrender on June 2 in the excise policy case at the end of his interim bail period, on Wednesday said he is proud going to jail to “save” his country.

Likening himself with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the AAP convener said here, “I am a follower of Bhagat Singh. If I have to go to jail 100 times to save the country, I will go.”

The AAP convener is out on an interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal also said the BJP will get less than 200 seats while the bloc will cross 300-seat mark after general election results are declared on June 4.

During the past few days, he has been campaigning in .

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, “They (BJP) say Kejriwal indulged in corruption…they don't have even one proof. People are saying if Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one is honest in this .”

“They say there has been theft of Rs 100 crore. They conducted raids at 500 places, they did not get even one paise, did that Rs 100 crore vanish in thin air?” he asked.

The Delhi CM said that in a TV interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked that Kejriwal is saying you don't have any proof and no recovery has been made then why he has been arrested.

“PM accepted that they don't have any proof, there is no recovery and that is because Kejriwal is an experienced thief. If PM accepts before entire nation they don't have any proof, then it means entire case is fake,” he said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

