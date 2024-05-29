2k police personnel to stand guard in Kanyakumari during PM’s rock memorial meditation

back to top
Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), May 29: All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Thursday, as he would sit on meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu petitioned the district collector against granting permission for the PM's spiritual sojourn, citing the election model code of conduct that is in force, besides the ongoing season that would see a good influx of domestic and foreign tourists.

The beach will be out of bounds for tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats would also not be allowed to ferry.

The district in the country's southern most tip will see a strong posse of 2,000 police personnel and various security agencies maintain a tight vigil during the PM's event, five years after he went on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.

Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, here following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, BJP leaders had said.

He will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda — a spiritual icon admired by Modi — is believed to have had a divine vision about ‘Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.

The PM is also likely to offer prayers at the famous Sri Bhagavathy Amman temple here. Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, a towering 133 ft sculpture erected for the Tamil bard. The complex is located adjacent to the rock memorial.

Security has been beefed up ahead of Modi's visit. Tirunelveli range DIG Pravesh Kumar accompanied by superintendent of police E Sundaravathanam had inspected the security arrangements at the rock memorial, boat jetty, helipad and the state guest house here.

Even as the Prime Minister's core security team reached the venue, a trial of helicopter landing had also been conducted at the helipad.

About 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around Kanyakumari, which is on the tourism map.

 

