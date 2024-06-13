Ravneet Bittu Sparks Hope for Railway Link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib

Recent developments have stirred fresh optimism for a long-sought transport link to an important Sikh sacred site. Ravneet Singh Bittu, recently named Minister of State for Railways, represents the constituency where Takht Sri Damdama Sahib is located.

This revered place of worship, holding deep significance for many, currently lacks direct train access. Devotees must reach the district headquarters by rail, then board buses for the remaining distance. Bittu's elevation gives hope his prior expressions of support may gain traction.

As an MP actively engaged on the issue, Bittu has consistently highlighted how a rail spur could boost access for pilgrims. His correspondence with leaders underscores the proposal's merit. With a seat in the rail ministry, some feel the ability to directly advocate may at last lead to a feasibility study.

If findings support connectivity, the economic uplift for Talwandi Sabo town would be considerable. Like other Takht sites now easier to reach by train, increased visitation could foster local prosperity. As planning proceeds sensitively, many await the day when rail eases the sacred journey for all wishing to pay homage at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.