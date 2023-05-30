Rapist, peddler among 7 criminals held in Samba

Jammu Tawi, May 28

Seven accused with criminal history, including a rapist and a woman drug peddler, were arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said on Sunday.

Parvaz Ahmed, accused of abducting and raping a girl, has been arrested from Rakh Amb Talli, a police officer said.

The police have also arrested Saleema Bibi, who was wanted in a case registered under NDPS Act, he said. She was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area.

“Bibi had been supplying heroin to addicted youths and was also involved in an attack on a police party,” the officer said.

Another criminal, Badroo Din, alias ‘Badaru', was arrested from Vijaypur for his involvement in an attack on a police party recently, he said. He was the fifth accused arrested in the case. Roshan Lal and Mohit Ram Patel were arrested from Bari Brahmana after they were named in a theft case, while two cow smugglers were nabbed from Mansar. Six head of cattle and two vehicles were seized, he said