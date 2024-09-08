back to top
    Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as Olympic Council of Asia president

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Veteran administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body here.

    A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous.
    The 77-year-old Randhir has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.
    Randhir, who held different administrative posts in Indian and Asian sports bodies, was officially named OCA president in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.
    He hails from Patiala in and belongs to a family of sportspersons.
    His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test for and was an IOC member. His father Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, was an IOC Member between 1947 and 1992.
    Randhir was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as the honourary member of the global sports body.
    “Congratulations to all my team. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Asia is one family. Thank you all for all support. We will try to carry on for long,” Randhir said after his election.
    “Special congratulations to all the ladies who have joined the team. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedication to the Olympic course.
    “Let's all work together towards a future where the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect are celebrated,” he added.
    All the candidates to the OCA General Assembly were elected unopposed.
    Among others, the session was also graced by BJP president JP Nadda and minister of state for sports, Raksha Khade.
    A total of 45 nations from Asia participated in the General Assembly. (Agencies)

