    Can ‘Face Basting’ with Diaper Rash Cream Really Give You Baby Soft Skin?

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Is ‘Face Basting' the Secret to Baby Soft Skin?

    While scrolling through social media, many have likely come across the skin care buzz surrounding ‘face basting' – the overnight application of diaper rash cream to achieve smoother, supple skin. With promises of a noticeable glow, it's no wonder this technique has gained popularity amongst those seeking hydrated, youthful looking complexions.

    But does face basting truly deliver on its claims? To get to the bottom of this trend, we spoke to a leading dermatologist to understand the science behind it and who would most benefit from giving it a try.

    Dr. Niti Gaur, a renowned dermatologist based in Gurgaon, explained that face basting derives its effects from the key ingredients in diaper rash creams – namely zinc oxide. This mineral has anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties to soothe irritated skin. Its thick consistency also helps seal in moisture and prevent water loss overnight.

    For those with dry, sensitive or inflamed skin prone to redness, face basting could work wonders. The intensive hydration repairs the skin barrier and maintains suppleness. It has even shown promise for calming skin after laser procedures or when using exfoliating acids and retinoids.

    However, Dr. Gaur warns that those acne-prone may want to skip face basting, as occluding pores risks breakouts. As with any new product, it's always wise to patch test and consult a dermatologist to ensure safety based on individual skin concerns.

    While an unorthodox skincare hack, face basting just may hold the secret to soft, youthful looking skin especially as turns dry – but as with any trend, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. Speaking with a dermatologist can help determine if embracing this overnight masking method is the right path towards achieving baby soft skin.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

