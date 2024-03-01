Rajya Sabha Polls: Pallavi Patel votes for SP

After keeping party leaders on tenterhooks over which side she would vote for, Apna Dal (K) leader and SP MLA Pallavi Patel stood by her party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls and sharing that her vote was for PDA, and she herself was PDA. The SP has showcased PDA (pichhde, Dalit and alpsankhyak) as its strategic plank for the 2024 LS polls and beyond. Pallavi said she had voted for party candidate Ramji Lal Suman who happens to be a Dalit. The other two candidates in line from SP were Jaya Bachchan and Alok Ranjan, both Kayasthas. Now, it is being speculated that the SP might field Pallavi's mother and Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel for the UP Legislative Council polls.