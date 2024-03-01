Rahul’s Dalit, OBC outreach bolsters his youth connect

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized prominently the OBC, SCs and STs question on top of the national discourse by maintaining a sharp focus on it in his speech and demanding nationwide caste census to better evaluate the situation of India's Dalits, OBCs, poor. Rahul tweeted on Sunday: “Were the loans taken by Modi's friends waived off? Yes. Was the corporate tax lowered to help Modi's friends? Yes. Did Modi's friends get cheap land? Yes. Did farmers' income double? No. Did farmers get loan waiver? No. Modi has betrayed India by framing a crony policy that enabled 1% elite people to capture India's resources. The Congress is committed to make fair policies for farmers, workers, and the poor standing at the end of the queue.” However, Rahul has established a strong rapport with the youth by forcefully raising issues like unemployment, paper leak, recruitment scams and flawed schemes like Agniveer. He firmly put his faith and is aligned with the farmers by announcing a legal guarantee for MSP (minimum support price). By promising a basic income for everybody, the Congress is set to woo the workers and other categories of the poor in society. IPA