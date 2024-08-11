back to top
    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight

    SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the two soldiers who were martyred while fighting terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district.
    Rajnath Singh said in his X post on Sunday, “Deeply saddened at the loss of our brave and fearless Indian Army soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief.”

