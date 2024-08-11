back to top
Search
    JammuBrief gunfight in J-K’s Kishtwar, search ops underway; officials say Machail Yatra...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Brief gunfight in J-K’s Kishtwar, search ops underway; officials say Machail Yatra not affected

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 11: An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Jammu and 's Kishtwar early on Sunday, officials said.
    The officials, however, assured the pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine in the district of adequate security and said there was no need to panic.

     

    The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the Army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in Nownatta, Naagseni Peyaas and adjoining areas following information about movement of terrorists, officials said.
    Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists who have fled deep into the forest.
    The latest encounter comes a day after two army personnel — Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma — and a civilian were killed and five others injured in a fierce gunfight in the woods of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
    The officials said the latest encounter in Kishtwar had no impact on the annual Machail Mata yatra in the Paddar area.
    “In the morning a search operation was launched at Peyaas in Naagseni. As a precautionary measure, traffic and movement of pilgrims were stopped. After a brief pause, both the pilgrimage and traffic movement resumed smoothly. There is no need for panic,” an official said.
    He said the district administration has urged all pilgrims to continue their journey with confidence as all necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure their safety.
    The Machail Mata Yatra started on July 25 and is scheduled to conclude on September 5.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    2 criminals arrested in Jammu, country-made pistol seized
    Next article
    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pak pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into J-K to destabilize security situation: LG

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 10: Pakistan has been pushing highly foreign...

    Hope EC Soon Declares Dates For J&K Assembly Polls In Line With SC’s Directions: LG Manoj Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday...

    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday...

    2 criminals arrested in Jammu, country-made pistol seized

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 11:  Two alleged criminals were arrested and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into J-K to destabilize security...

    J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

    Hope EC Soon Declares Dates For J&K Assembly Polls In Line...

    Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Two Soldiers Martyred In J&K Gunfight