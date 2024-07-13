back to top
    Rajnath Singh Discharged From Delhi AIIMS
    Latest News

    Rajnath Singh Discharged From Delhi AIIMS

    NEW DELHI, July 13: Minister Rajnath Singh was on July 13 discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with complaints of back pain, an official said on Saturday.
    According to Dr. Rima Dada, All Institute Medical Sciences media cell in-charge, Singh was evaluated and treated for back pain. The minister was discharged around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dr. Dada said.
    Mr. Singh was admitted to the hospital's old private ward under the neurosurgery department early Thursday, she said.

    Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan, wife in unlawful Marriage Case , Lawyer Says
    J&K | Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under PSA In Kishtwar
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

