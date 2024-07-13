back to top
    J&K | Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under PSA In Kishtwar
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under PSA In Kishtwar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    July 13: Two alleged drug peddlers were detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

    The accused were identified as Tousif Qayoom alias “Chadda” and Muzaffer Hussain alias “Dagga” and lodged in the district jail Kathua, a police spokesman said.
    He said both are ‘notorious drug peddlers' and involved in numerous drug peddling cases, making it necessary for the civil administration to order their detention under PSA to safeguard the youth.
    Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom said police have chalked out a comprehensive approach to fighting the menace of drugs in the district.
    “This includes not only legal actions against peddlers but also community outreach and awareness programs to educate the public about the dangers of drugs,” he said.
    “There is no place for drug peddlers, and they must cease their activities or face stringent consequences,” he added.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

