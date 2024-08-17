back to top
    Rains trigger flash flood in parts of ganderbal

    SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Heavy rains triggered flash floods in and ‘s Pulwama and Ganderbal districts on Saturday morning, officials said.

     

    The heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Ganderbal district this morning. Several areas were also waterlogged in the district.
    Officials said that heavy rainfall received in the Kangan area led to waterlogging. ” Several areas and roads were waterlogged,” he said.
    There was a report of a cloudburst, possibly in a nearby forest area, which triggered flash floods at Achgoza area of Rajpora Tehsil in Pulwama district.
    “Water entered into the village and several residential houses. The water level is slowly receding now,” independent forecaster Faizan Arif said.
    Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted that there was also a possibility of intense showers for a brief period and heavy Rainfall in Jammu division which may lead to flash floods, trigger landslides or Mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K during next three days.
    “From August 18-20th, a brief spell of rain, thundershower at few places is predicted during day time and light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places of J&K towards late night or early morning,” MeT said.
    It said on August 21-23, a brief spell of rain or thundershower at few places is likely during day time and light to moderate rain or thundershower at scattered places of J&K towards late night or early morning.

    SEBI chairperson must resign, JPC probe into Adani 'scam' essential, says Congress
    Army's NC Discusses Security Measures Between Forces With J&K DGP Designate
