Army’s NC Discusses Security Measures Between Forces With J&K DGP Designate

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday met Special Director General of J&K Police Nalin Prabhat who will take over as DGP on September 30.

The meeting, officials said, was held at the Army's Srinagar based 15 Corps headquarters.

The Army said the two discussed enhanced synergy and security measures between the forces.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Cdr NC met with Spl DG and DGP designate, Mr Nalin Prabhat, to convey his best wishes on the new appointment and discussed enhanced synergy & security measures between the forces.

The IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice remain committed to bolstering the safety and security of #JammuAndKashmir,” Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has served extensively in the CRPF in Kashmir and later headed the specialised anti-Maoist police force, Greyhounds, of Andhra Pradesh.

Before his posting to J&K he was the Chief of the elite National Security Guard (NSG).

A day earlier, Army's Northern Commander accompanied by General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps had reviewed the security situation of the counter-terrorism grid in North Kashmir.

The Army Northern commander had commended the troops for their dedication and urged all ranks to stay alert, uphold tactical precision and maintain professionalism for future challenges.