Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 29: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, experienced rainfall on Monday, bringing relief to residents after a prolonged spell of dry, hot, and humid weather.



While rains brought relief, Srinagar recorded its hottest minimum temperature at 24.8°C during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, marking the second highest minimum temperature in 132 years, a weather department official said.

Officials said light to moderate rain fell in Srinagar and its surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, providing much-needed respite from the sweltering sun and oppressive weather. Residents and tourists alike were seen enjoying the rainfall.

On Sunday, Srinagar experienced its highest maximum temperature since 1997, reaching 36.2 degree Celsius. The subsequent record night temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius made conditions particularly uncomfortable for the city's inhabitants.

Due to the soaring temperatures and intense heat, authorities have suspended school activities for primary classes till Tuesday in the Kashmir Valley.

Reports of light to moderate rainfall came in from various parts of the valley.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar forecast rain and thundershowers for many parts of the Kashmir Division, including Gulmarg, Tangmarg, and parts of Baramulla, Doodh Pathri, Khan Sahib, and surrounding areas of Badgam. Additional areas expecting rain include Pulwama, Shopian, Qazigund, Anantnag, and parts of Srinagar and Ganderbal. Some areas may experience brief intense showers.

On Monday, the weather will remain generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers in many parts of the Kashmir Division and most places in the Jammu Division, the weather office said.

Over the next two days, the weather will continue to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers in many parts of the Kashmir Division and widespread areas of the Jammu Division.

From August 1 to 7, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers in many places in the Kashmir Valley and most areas in the Jammu Division, the weather office said.

The Meteorological Office has issued an advisory warning that intense showers for brief periods may cause flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in a few places in the Jammu Division.