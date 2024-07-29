Javed Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker’s Olympics shooting medal, says social media account was hacked

Manu Bhaker made history by winning the bronze medal in 10m air pistol event at Paris Olympics 2024 for women. The entire country congratulated her on this achievement. However, famous lyricist Javed Akhtar's social media account got hacked, following which he gave a clarification.

Actually, after Manu Bhaker's Olympics win, a congratulatory message was posted from Javed Akhtar's Twitter account, but later he deleted it. Subsequently, Javed Akhtar himself tweeted and stated that his account was hacked. He said the message posted for Indian athletes was not incorrect, but he had not written it himself.

Javed Akhtar stated that he has already informed Twitter and the concerned authorities about this. He mentioned that it happened due to hacking of his account. This incident makes it clear that security of social media accounts is extremely important.

Regarding the post on Manu Bhaker's Olympic medal, Javed Akhtar denied posting any message from his account and said his social media account was hacked and he did not post anything for Manu Bhaker. A complaint is now being filed with the concerned authorities from Twitter.