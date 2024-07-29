back to top
Search
    Latest NewsJaved Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker's Olympics shooting medal,...
    Latest NewsOlympicsTrending

    Javed Akhtar clarifies on his statement about Manu Bhaker’s Olympics shooting medal, says social media account was hacked

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Manu Bhaker made history by winning the bronze medal in 10m air pistol event at Paris 2024 for women. The entire country congratulated her on this achievement. However, famous lyricist Javed Akhtar's social media account got hacked, following which he gave a clarification.

    Actually, after Manu Bhaker's Olympics win, a congratulatory message was posted from Javed Akhtar's Twitter account, but later he deleted it. Subsequently, Javed Akhtar himself tweeted and stated that his account was hacked. He said the message posted for Indian athletes was not incorrect, but he had not written it himself.

    Javed Akhtar stated that he has already informed Twitter and the concerned authorities about this. He mentioned that it happened due to hacking of his account. This incident makes it clear that security of social media accounts is extremely important.

    Regarding the post on Manu Bhaker's Olympic medal, Javed Akhtar denied posting any message from his account and said his social media account was hacked and he did not post anything for Manu Bhaker. A complaint is now being filed with the concerned authorities from Twitter.

    Previous article
    Unemployment rate at 3.2%, will come down below 3% in future: Mansukh Mandaviya
    Next article
    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX, Jul 29: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 29: Most parts of the Kashmir Valley,...

    Unemployment rate at 3.2%, will come down below 3% in future: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: There is no need for...

    Union Budget 2024 | PM Modi to address post-budget conference

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhaker-Sarabjot duo qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol...

    Rain Brings Respite From Humid Spell In Kashmir

    Unemployment rate at 3.2%, will come down below 3% in future:...