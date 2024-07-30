Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha appointed as CAT administrative member

New Delhi, Jul 30: Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Varma Sinha will take charge as an administrative member of the Central Administrative Tribunal following her retirement on August 31.

A government order, signed on July 29, 2024, said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for the appointment of Sinha and 11 others in the Central Administrative Tribunal.

According to the Railway Board, she will retire on August 31st from the Board and after that will join CAT as an administrative member.

Sinha took charge as the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board on September 1 last year, becoming the first woman to be appointed to the top post.

Before that, she served as a Member (Operations and Business Development) of the Railway Board and was responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways.

The government order also mentioned the appointment of four judicial members to the CAT.

These are Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, former judge of the Karnataka High Court; Rajveer Singh Verma, Additional Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and Veena Kothavale, Additional Secretary of the Legislative Department.