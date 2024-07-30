At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race against time to find survivors

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 30: In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors.

Government sources said 123 people have been killed so far in the tragedy.

Heart-wrenching scenes and phone conversations of several people crying and pleading to be rescued, as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to move out of places where they were stranded, were witnessed after the landslides that left a trail of death and destruction in the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram about the massive tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Due to the intense rainfall, landslides occurred, and an entire region has been destroyed. Ninety-three bodies have been recovered so far.”

He said 128 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

“Children who went to sleep last night, including infants, are among those who lost their lives in this disaster and are now buried under the earth. The floodwaters swept away many people. Sixteen bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar River in Pothukallu in Malappuram district (neighbouring Wayanad), and body parts were also found,” Vijayan said.

“This is one of the most severe natural disasters our state has ever seen,” he said.

He said 34 bodies have been identified, and 18 of them have been handed over to relatives of the deceased persons. More than 3,000 people have been shifted to 45 relief camps set up in the district, Vijayan added.

He said the first landslide occurred at 2 am, followed by another at 4.10 am, adding that Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas have been cut off and the Chooralmala-Mundakkai road has been destroyed.

The Vellarimala GHSS school has been completely buried under the earth and the Iruvazhinjipuzha river has split into two, Vijayan said, giving details of the destruction caused by the landslides and rain.

“There are still people trapped under the earth and swept away by the floodwaters. Efforts to find them will continue. All possible resources and methods will be used to continue the rescue operations,” Vijayan said.

Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors amid the rough weather, and multiple agencies are working in tandem to provide critical assistance to those affected.

To reinforce the rescue efforts, additional columns comprising 200 soldiers, medical teams and equipment from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre in Kannur and the Territorial Army from Kozhikode have also been pressed into service.

The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.

Wailing relatives of missing persons were seen desperately searching among the bodies to find loved ones.

Some people broke down at the shock of seeing the cold and injured bodies of their kin, while others heaved a sigh of relief at not finding them among the deceased.