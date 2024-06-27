back to top
Search
IndiaRahul Meets LS Speaker, Speaks Out on Emergency Remark
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Rahul Meets LS Speaker, Speaks Out on Emergency Remark

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 27:  Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and voiced his displeasure over the reference to Emergency made by the chair, saying it was “clearly political” and could have been avoided.
  It was a courtesy call during which Gandhi also raised the issue of Emergency being invoked by the Speaker in the House, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters after the meeting in the Parliament House.
“It was a courtesy call. The Speaker declared Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition and after that, he along with other bloc partner leaders met the Speaker,” he said.
Asked whether Gandhi discussed the issue of Emergency being raised in the House, Venugopal said, “We discussed so many things about Parliament functioning. Of course, this issue also came up.”
“Rahul ji, as Leader of Opposition, informed the Speaker about this issue and said it could have been avoided from the Speaker's reference. That is clearly a political reference, it could have been avoided,” the Congress leader said.
Separately, Venugopal also wrote to Birla, expressing the party's displeasure over the bringing of the resolution on the Emergency as his first task after assuming office.
“I am writing this in the context of a very grave matter impacting the very credibility of the institution of Parliament. Yesterday, that is 26 June 2024, at the time of offering felicitations on your election as Speaker Lok Sabha, there was a general camaraderie in the House as such occasions generate,” he said in his to the Speaker.
“However, what followed thereafter, which is a reference from the Chair after your acceptance speech, in regard to the declaration of Emergency half a century ago, is deeply shocking. Making such a political reference from the Chair is unprecedented in the annals of the history of Parliament. This coming from the Chair as one of the ‘first duties' of a newly elected Speaker assumes even graver proportions.
“I, on behalf of the Indian Congress, express our profound concern and anguish over this travesty of Parliamentary traditions,” Venugopal said in his letter to the Speaker.
Soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla had on Wednesday set off a firestorm by reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency as an attack on the Constitution by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an act that triggered vociferous protests by Congress member in the House.
Birla recalled that it was on June 26, 1975, that the country woke up to the cruel realities of Emergency when the Congress government jailed opposition leaders, imposed many restrictions on the media and also curbed the autonomy of the judiciary.
Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the Speaker was the first after he assumed charge as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
He was accompanied by Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Dimple Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP's (SP) Supriya Sule, RJDs Misa Bharti and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, RSP's N K Premachandran and some others.
Previous article
Army Air Defence Chief Conducts High-Stakes Surveillance Operation
Next article
Opposition Leader Kharge Slams President’s Address as ‘Deceptive Scripted Lies’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

From Ladakh to J&K: Meet the 2 Accounts Officers Making Moves!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 27: Two Accounts Officers, on repatriation from...

Fatal Collision in Arnas Reasi Claims Two Lives, Many Wounded

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 27: At least two persons have been...

ADGP Jammu And DC Doda’s Surprise Visit To GMC Hospital Doda Wows Injured SPOs

Northlines Northlines -
DODA, June 27: The Additional Director General of Police...

Opposition Leader Kharge Slams President’s Address as ‘Deceptive Scripted Lies’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 27: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

From Ladakh to J&K: Meet the 2 Accounts Officers Making Moves!

Fatal Collision in Arnas Reasi Claims Two Lives, Many Wounded

ADGP Jammu And DC Doda’s Surprise Visit To GMC Hospital Doda...