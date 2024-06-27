back to top
Army Air Defence Chief Conducts High-Stakes Surveillance Operation

, June 27: To ascertain operational preparedness, the Director General of Army Air reviewed air defence security along the Line of Control (LoC) in , the Army said on Thursday.

 

The Director General commended the troops for upholding the highest standards of combat readiness, significantly boosting the morale of the troops, and ensuring round the clock vigil.
In a post on the X Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps, the Director General also reviewed the deployment of air defence in Kashmir.
"Director General of Army Air Defence Reviewed Air Defence Security along Forward Areas in Kashmir. Director General of Army Air Defence reviewed Air Defence Security along LoC and AD deployment in #Kashmir valley, to ascertain the operational preparedness. The Director General commended the troops for upholding the highest standards of combat readiness, significantly boosting the morale of the troops and ensuring round the clock vigil," Army said in a post on X.

