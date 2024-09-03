back to top
Search
    JammuRahul Gandhi to launch Cong’s J&K Poll campaign with 2 rallies on...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong’s J&K Poll campaign with 2 rallies on Sept 4

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 3: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts on Wednesday, kickstarting the Congress' campaign for the Jammu and assembly polls being held after a gap of 10 years.
    These rallies are part of the campaign for the party's candidates contesting in the first phase of the elections on September 18.

    Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners of the party in the upcoming three-phased Assembly polls.
    Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1.
    “Rahul ji will kickstart the party's campaign from tomorrow. He will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts in support of Congress candidates on Wednesday,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra told PTI.
    The Congress and the Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

    Karra said Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday and then fly to the Gool area of Ramban district to address a rally in the afternoon.

    He will campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the party Vikar Rasool Wani, who is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency. Polling for the seat will be held in the first phase on September 18.

    Gandhi will then fly to the Dooru area of Anantnag district, where he will address another rally in support of Congress General Secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is contesting the Dooru assembly segment.


    The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will return to Delhi in the evening from Srinagar, he said.
    Karra exuded confidence that Gandhi's campaign will give a new impetus to the party's public outreach during the elections and improve its poll prospects.
    Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Vikar Rasool Wani, and former Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Syed are contesting in the first phase of the elections.
    According to the seat-sharing pact reached by the National Conference (NC) and Congress, the former will contest 51 seats and the latter 32 seats. The two parties will have friendly contests on five seats and they left one seat each for the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party. (AGENCIES)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh
    Next article
    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 3: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday...

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 3: General-officer-Commanding of Fire and Fury...

    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen organisation

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 3: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and...

    Kangana Ranaut announces new film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ amid Emergency row, fans say ‘focus on politics’

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 3: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh

    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen...