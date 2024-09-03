back to top
    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh
    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 3: General-officer-Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla visited forward areas in  on Tuesday and reviewed operational preparedness of troops, officials said.

    During the visit, he was briefed on operational readiness and employment of new generation equipment.
    “Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla GOC, Fire and Fury Corps visited the Parashu Brigade to review operational preparedness”, the Army's Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

    The officer commended all ranks on their professionalism and steadfastness in executing their duty under challenging conditions.

    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen organisation
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

