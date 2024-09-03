back to top
    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen organisation

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with AICC secretaries and joint secretaries here on Tuesday during which ways to strengthen the party organisation were discussed.

    Kharge and Gandhi met the leaders at the AICC headquarters and sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and expanding the party's support base, sources said.
    The meeting comes days after a major organisational rejig under which the party appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.
    In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress will reach out to every Indian.
    “We chaired a meeting of the newly appointed AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries. We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power,” the Congress president said.

    Kharge has appointed All Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and joint secretaries for various states and union territories.

    These office bearers are associated with the party's general secretaries and in-charges in the respective states.
    Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi, who are Coordinators in the office of the Congress president, were made AICC secretaries.

    While Vineet Punia, who is an AICC secretary in the party's communication department, was given the same responsibility, Ruchira Chaturvedi was appointed secretary in the department along with him.
    Two former MLAs of Rajasthan, Danish Abrar and Divya Maderna, were also appointed secretaries for Delhi and and and Ladakh respectively.
    Former president of All India Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza, former NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and Naveen Sharma would work as AICC secretaries along with Venugopal.
    Manoj Tyagi and Sushant Mishra were appointed joint secretaries in the administration.
    A party leader said those working in the organisation and who have been loyal to the party had been rewarded in the rejig.
    The meeting comes ahead of assembly polls in and Jammu and Kashmir and then followed by Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

