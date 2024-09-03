back to top
Search
    IndiaKangana Ranaut announces new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' amid Emergency row, fans...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Kangana Ranaut announces new film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ amid Emergency row, fans say ‘focus on politics’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced her new movie “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” as she awaits certification for her directorial venture “Emergency” from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    According to the makers, the film aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of the working-class heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes.
    Manoj Tapadia will direct and write “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”, produced by Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks .
    Ranaut shared the announcement in an X post.
    “Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia.
    “Eunoia films and Floating rocks Entertainnment sets out on their maiden venture with Bharat Bhhagya viddhata. #BharatBhhagyaViddhata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience. @sharmaa_adi @Babitaashiwal @MANOJTAPADIA @KanganaTeam #eunoiafilms #floatingrocksEntertainnment,” she wrote.

    Working on “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata” has been incredibly rewarding, said Babita Ashiwal of Eunoia Films.

    “Our goal is to create content that captivates our audience. With Kangana on board, we are confident the movie will strike the right chord,” Ashiwal said in a statement.
    “Our collaboration on this movie with Kangana is focused on creating content that transcends borders and connects with audiences on a deeply emotional level. High-content films are indeed the future of blockbuster successes,” added Floating Rocks Entertainment's Adi Sharmaa.
    Meanwhile, “Emergency” directed, written, and co-written by Ranaut – the BJP member from Mandi in Pradesh – is yet to get a clearance from the CBFC. After multiple delays, the film was scheduled for release on September 6.
    The movie, starring Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has courted criticism from several Sikh religious bodies who claim it may “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Netflix pledges sensitive content approach in India after ‘Operation Kandahar’ backlash
    Next article
    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen organisation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 3: General-officer-Commanding of Fire and Fury...

    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen organisation

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 3: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and...

    Netflix pledges sensitive content approach in India after ‘Operation Kandahar’ backlash

    Northlines Northlines -
    Top streaming service Netflix has given assurances to the...

    Google Doodle Salutes Wheelchair Tennis Players at Paris Paralympics 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Paris Paralympics enters its sixth day of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh

    Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with AICC secretaries, Joint Secys to strengthen...

    Netflix pledges sensitive content approach in India after ‘Operation Kandahar’ backlash