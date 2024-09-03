Netflix pledges sensitive content approach in India after ‘Operation Kandahar’ backlash

Top streaming service Netflix has given assurances to the Indian government that future content will take into account national sensitivities, according to official sources. The commitment comes after criticism of the platform's series ‘Operation Kandahar' which dramatized the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 in 1999.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, ‘Operation Kandahar' debuted on Netflix last month. It portrayed the hijackers in a manner that drew ire, with critics arguing it distorted historical facts by altering their actual names. This was perceived as offensive by some given the religious associations of the names used.

The series release ignited heated debate online. Top government officials then held an hour-long meeting with Netflix executives to express concerns around inaccuracies and the potential to mislead youth.

An official document by India's Home Ministry had previously made clear the hijackers' real code names used on the flight, without naming or identifying them otherwise. It stated they addressed each other using aliases that aligned with the fictional names used in the series.

Meanwhile, an upcoming film on India's Emergency period during the 1970s by actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has also faced objections over potential inaccuracies. After delays, Ranaut maintained she is being unfairly censored compared to others portraying violence without oversight.

Going forward, Netflix has assured it will be more sensitive to India's diversity and complex history when developing local content. The positive talks signify efforts by the platform to navigate cultural sensitivities as it expands its subscriber base in the key South Asian market.