As the Paris Paralympics enters its sixth day of exciting competition, Google paid tribute to the athletes of wheelchair tennis through its thoughtful doodle artwork. Featured prominently on the search engine's homepage yesterday was an animated illustration depicting two birds eagerly facing off across a tennis net from their wheelchairs.

Set amongst the idyllic trees and flowers of Paris' iconic Palais Royal gardens, the doodle captures the skill and determination of wheelchair tennis players in a unique visual style. With its simple yet engaging design, Google's aim was to honour the Paralympic spirit of inclusion and celebration of human ability through sport. Wheelchair tennis has been a core Paralympic event since the 1992 Barcelona Games, highlighting the accessibility and popularity of the sport for athletes with lower limb impairments.

Paris is currently hosting the best wheelchair tennis players from around the world, with singles and doubles tournaments underway for both men's and women's categories. Several big names have already progressed to the later knockout stages, ensuring high quality competition throughout the remaining days of play at the historic Stade Roland Garros location. Wheelchair tennis adds another dimension of athleticism to the games, pushing physical limits through strategy and court movement.

With over 150 international tournaments now part of the official wheelchair tennis calendar each year, the sport continues to grow in players and popularity. Events like the Grand Slams and Paralympics provide a global platform to recognition the accomplishments of these elite athletes. Google's charming doodle artwork helps spread awareness of wheelchair tennis to even wider online audiences worldwide during this year's Paralympic showcase in Paris.