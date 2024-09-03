back to top
Search
    BusinessMENA Payroll Startup Cercli Secures $4 Million to Expand Across the Fast...
    BusinessStartup News

    MENA Payroll Startup Cercli Secures $4 Million to Expand Across the Fast Growing Region

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Payroll management has long presented challenges for businesses operating across borders in the Middle East and North Africa region. A new startup called Cercli aims to change that by building localized payroll and HR solutions tailored specifically for the region's unique compliance requirements.

    Cercli, founded earlier this year, helps companies manage hiring, payroll processing and other HR tasks for local and global workforces from a single platform. After validating there was high demand from businesses struggling with outdated and inefficient systems, Cercli launched its services and quickly gained traction.

    Impressed with the early growth and potential to solve a significant problem across MENA, Cercli has now secured $4 million in seed funding led by Silicon Valley investor Afore Capital. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of additional products, expand into new markets and grow the team.

    Operating across 31 countries and responsible for distributing over $23 million in salaries already, Cercli plans to build out its full suite of HR services to better serve the needs of businesses large and small. The startup's co-founder and CEO, Akeed Azmi, had previously witnessed firsthand the payroll headaches faced by high-growth startups while at Kitopi and Careem.

    By developing localized solutions attuned to specific labor laws and processes in each MENA nation, Cercli aims to provide a unified and fully compliant platform that streamlines what can otherwise be a cumbersome, inefficient and error-prone task for many businesses. Compared to other global players, Cercli's in-depth regional expertise and focus sets it up well to establish leadership in this promising emerging market for HR tech.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students
    Next article
    Google Doodle Salutes Wheelchair Tennis Players at Paris Paralympics 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SEBI report shows over half of retail IPO investors sell within a week of share allocation

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently...

    World Bank Forecasts 7% Growth for Indian Economy in FY25

    Northlines Northlines -
    "India's Growth Forecast to Top 7% as Rural Demand...

    Regulator flags need for stricter checks on SME IPO activities

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Tightening checks on SME IPOs need of the hour:...

    Air India launches advanced A350 jets on Delhi-London flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    Air India debuts its A350 flagship on Delhi-London route Air...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No scope for tie-up with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

    Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong’s J&K Poll campaign with 2 rallies...

    GoC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas in Ladakh