HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students

In a move to empower students in India, tech giants HP and NVIDIA have joined forces to unveil a new budget-friendly gaming laptop tailored specifically for learning. Dubbed the HP Victus Special Edition, the laptop is powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050A dedicated graphics card and 12th Gen Intel Core processor.

Priced starting at Rs. 65,999, the Victus Special Edition offers students an all-in-one device for their academic and creative pursuits. Its 15.6-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate allows smooth gaming and content creation. Despite its sizable screen, the laptop remains reasonably portable at 2.29 kg thanks to its compact design.

Under the hood, the laptop provides robust performance through its Intel Core H-series CPU and 4GB RTX 3050 GPU. Backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of speedy storage, it can handle demanding tasks like video editing and 3D modeling with ease. Cooling is managed by HP's OMEN Tempest system to prevent throttling during intensive use. Its 70Wh battery also enables long runtime on a single charge.

HP and NVIDIA believe the Victus Special Edition will significantly boost students' productivity and unleash their potential. The dedicated GPU with AI acceleration unlocks immersive visualization and versatility. What's more, buyers get a HyperX headset worth Rs. 6,097 for just Rs. 499 when purchasing from HP stores.

With optimized specs and attractive price point, the new gaming laptop could transform how students in India learn, play and connect both inside and outside the classroom. Only time will tell if HP's student-focused collaboration with NVIDIA pays dividends in the competitive laptop market.