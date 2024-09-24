Rahul Gandhi Criticized for Lack of Understanding on Key Issues: Reddy’s ‘Balak Buddhi’ Remark Sparks Debate









JAMMU, Sept 24: On September 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting at the ‘BJP's Mahasankalp Rally' at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. To oversee the arrangements and preparations, Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Assembly-in-charge G. Kishan Reddy visited the stadium.

Speaking to the media, he said, “This time, we will form a strong government in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, our party's National President JP Nadda ji, along with several state CMs and senior leaders, have held rallies at every assembly constituency level. Our BJP karyakartas are working tirelessly, engaging with the people, and informing them about the groundbreaking efforts and initiatives undertaken by Narendra Modi Ji for the welfare of the region.”

He added “Door-to-door campaigns are underway, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The people of Jammu and Kashmir trust that only the BJP can realise their aspirations.”

In response to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks regarding the Lieutenant Governor, Kishan Reddy took exception to the uninformed views of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, “Rahul Gandhi demonstrates a clear lack of understanding. His reference to the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor as an outsider, and his comparison of the LG to a king, reveals his ignorance and immaturity. He should at least be aware that Governors or Lieutenant Governors are not necessarily from the states they serve. I advise him to come better prepared in the future.”





Kishan Reddy went on to say, “I strongly condemn his statement. Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and to the people of India for his irresponsible and misguided comment.” Further questioning Rahul Gandhi, Reddy asked, “You call the Lieutenant Governor an outsider, but during your decades of Congress rule, in how many instances did your government appoint a Governor or lieutenant governor from that same state? Let Congress and Rahul Gandhi release that list. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out, Rahul Gandhi is' ‘balak buddhi' who lacks basic understanding and therefore he should seek guidance from those aware of the issues before delivering such speeches, and his party must seriously address this issue.”

He continued, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have consistently spread lies, misled the public, and made baseless promises. It is a shame that India has a leader of Opposition like Rahul Gandhi who constantly attacks the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the Armed forces and other constitutional bodies. He goes abroad and makes anti-India statements. This approach is rooted in deception, fraud, and manipulation. However, this time, the public will not be fooled by their tactics.”





G. Kishan Reddy further emphasised that Rahul Gandhi's comments, made on the 23rd September the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, have deeply hurt the sentiments and has added insult to the injury for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked, “Rahul Gandhi's statement on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, suggesting that the king is distant from the public and that the LG behaves like a king and that a king has no connection to the people, is not only disrespectful to Maharaja Hari Singh but also undermines his contributions to the region. His remarks are further evidence of Rahul Gandhi's utter disregard for India's ancient civilization, culture, and heritage.”