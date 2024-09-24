J&K :Cop among 2 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Reasi

JAMMU, Sept 24: Two people including a policeman were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place near remote Tukson-Angadi village in Mahore area late this afternoon, the officials said.





They said rescuers retrieved bodies of constable Aijaz Khan and driver Javed Ahmad from the scene.