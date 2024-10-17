back to top
    Quick Commerce Giant Zepto Eyes $100 Million In Fresh Funding From Indian Investors

    In a bid to further fuel its rapid growth in the Indian market, leading quick commerce player Zepto is in advanced talks to raise $100 million from local family offices and high net worth individuals. The Mumbai-headquartered startup, which promises grocery and everyday essential deliveries within 10 minutes, has established itself as the market leader in the burgeoning quick commerce sector.

    According to sources familiar with the development, financial services major Motilal Oswal is leading the negotiations for the fresh fundraising round. More than half of the targeted $100 million has already been committed by investors. This new infusion will value Zepto at $5 billion, consistent with its $340 million Series E raise concluded in August.

    Zepto aims to consolidate its domestic shareholder base as it eyes a public listing next year. The fresh capital will be utilized to expand its hyperlocal delivery footprint in existing cities while also enabling forays into new markets. Since its inception six months ago, Zepto has raised over $1 billion from prominent global VCs to become one of the most well-funded startups in 's e-grocery space.

    The company's lightning-quick 10-minute deliveries have resonated strongly with convenience-seeking customers, demonstrating the undeniable potential of the quick commerce model in India's densely populated urban centers. By streamlining its ultra-local fulfillment capabilities, Zepto has emerged as the key threat to traditional e-commerce majors that are scrambling to match its delivery speeds. Recent data suggests the quick commerce sector in India is on track for $6 billion in sales this year alone.

    With increasing consumer adoption of its on-demand service, Zepto plans to aggressively scale operations to capture a lion's share of the burgeoning quick commerce opportunity. The sustained influx of funding indicates growing investor confidence that Zepto is best placed to cement its leadership in India's increasingly lucrative instant delivery market.

