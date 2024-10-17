back to top
    DC Rajouri constitutes teams for inspection of Pharmaceutical Shops: six establishments penalized for violation of norms

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 17: In a move aimed at ensuring strict compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks governing the sale of pharmaceutical drugs, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, has constituted dedicated teams to conduct inspections of pharmaceutical shops across the district. The inspections focused on verifying the implementation of computerized billing systems, the presence of CCTV cameras, and the maintenance of sale records for Schedule H1 and NRX drugs, as mandated by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and other related regulations.
    The initiative was launched in light of growing concerns regarding the potential misuse of restricted drugs and the need for enhanced monitoring and accountability in the pharmaceutical sector. The inspection teams, comprising officials from the district administration and the Department, were tasked with thoroughly examining the practices followed by pharmacies in maintaining accurate sales records for Schedule H1 and NRX drugs, which include habit-forming substances that require careful regulation.
    During the inspections, a number of violations were identified, particularly related to the inadequate maintenance of sale records for Schedule H1 drugs. Several pharmaceutical shops were found to be noncompliant in keeping proper documentation, which is crucial for monitoring the sale and distribution of these sensitive drugs. Furthermore, many establishments were detected with gaps in the implementation of the computerized billing system and non-functional CCTV cameras- both being necessary measures to prevent the unlawful sale of restricted drugs.
    Six pharmaceutical firms were penalized for failing to adhere to the stipulated conditions of their licenses. The functioning of these establishments was suspended for a period of four days as a punitive measure.
    In addition to the penalties, the district administration has issued advisory guidelines to all pharmaceutical shops, reiterating the importance of maintaining proper sale records, ensuring the functionality of CCTV cameras, and adopting computerized billing systems. These measures are expected to bolster the monitoring of pharmaceutical sales and reduce the potential for the misuse of restricted drugs in the district.
    The inspections will continue in the coming weeks, with follow-up checks to ensure that the suspended firms have rectified the violations and that other shops are adhering to the regulations.

    NDA CMs Council meeting begins in Chandigarh in presence of PM Modi, senior leaders
    Quick Commerce Giant Zepto Eyes $100 Million In Fresh Funding From Indian Investors
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

