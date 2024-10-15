Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: In a significant move to ensure compliance with the Legal Metrology norms and protect consumers from fraudulent practices of erring traders, the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) has taken action against a Punjab-based chain based in Jammu at Marble Market-Greater Kailash.

The Hospital, claiming multi-specialty treatment like orthopedic surgeries, bone related treatments, cardio etc, has been fined by LMD for conducting transactions using non-standard unit of measurement which is not in consonance with the law. The hospital was found guilty of violating provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, which mandates a set of accurate information, and the use of standard units of measurement in all commercial transactions, including medical devices.

The Hospital that marketed itself well by attracting desperate local patients under PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna initially has often been complained of deficient health service and infrastructure matching to what it claimed.

The instant case came to light following a special inspection conducted by a team of Legal Metrology Department Jammu District on the directions of the Controller Legal Metrology Department J&K, Anuradha Gupta for regulating commercial transactions in the healthcare sector as well and to enforce the compliance of the Legal Metrology Act/rules to protect against fleecing of the consumer by the Hospitals, ensuring fair trade practices.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the hospital was using non-standard units of measurement in its billing for medical services and devices. Discrepancies were particularly noted in transactions related to the quantity (in terms of weight, measure, or number) of surgical materials or dressing supplies used during the surgical procedures, and as reflected in the patient billing.

Upon registration of case for breach of relevant provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, the Hospital management pleaded guilty to the violation and opted for departmental compounding of the case by paying a fine of Rs. 20,000.

In a recent hand-out, the Legal Metrology Department J&K stressed that medical services, including transactions related to medical devices, now fall under the purview of the Legal Metrology Act, and as per the standing norms, pre-packaged commodities must not be sold at prices exceeding their Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and carefully examine bills issued by the Hospitals, and in case of discrepancies, such as over-charging, aggrieved consumers can approach the Legal Metrology Department for timely resolution. The Controller of Legal Metrology also appealed to the traders and service providers, including hospitals, to voluntarily adhere to the prescribed Legal Metrology standards while making any transactions, ensuring that patients receive fair and transparent billing.