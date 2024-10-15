back to top
    Nala Panchayat spends Crores for Wells without yielding water
    Nala Panchayat spends Crores for Wells without yielding water

    Ajay Sharma

    Sunderbani, October 14

    What could be gauged as highly questionable on vandalizing public exchequer, crores of funds have been released by REW department for the wells having no water in Nala Panchayat of Sunderbani.

    “The mismanagement centers around the construction of water wells in the Nala Panchayat in 2022-2023, particularly in ward Number 5 and Bar Number 6,” said sources, adding that despite public funds being allocated to build these wells, the wells remain dry, with no water being produced.

    Sources claimed that water was artificially pumped into the wells from tankers to give the appearance of functionality.

    “Following this, bills were reportedly passed for the construction and maintenance, suggesting a clear misuse of government resources and taxpayers' money,” maintained sources, adding that questions are being raised about the role of various officials, including BLW Gramsep, Junior Engineers, GRS, and Block Development Officers, in allowing such malpractices to occur.

    Sources alleged that some Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and ruling party officials have been using their political influence to expedite the approval of these fraudulent bills.

    “This should not happen; law should be same for everyone. As it has been seen that in this panchayat, senior officer was also involved in influencing officials for the expedition of bills,” alleged sources, adding that there should be an inquiry into all the projects related to wells. The government must check the water in these wells.

    Despite verbal complaints made to higher authorities, including the Director of REW and the ACD Rajouri, no significant action has been taken.

    Locals have now pinned hopes with principal secretary, REW, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter. They believe only an independent team can unravel the extent of the corruption.

    The scandal also touches on previous mismanagement, with allegations of road constructions in the forest based on false reports by officials.

    “If such practices continue unchecked, the public fears that misuse of government funds will persist, draining resources meant for development,” said sources.

    Meanwhile, talking to this reporter, a senior officer, wishing anonymity, said they they work under constant pressure to prepare bills and they cannot do anything about it

     

